Man flees after fatally running over girlfriend who fell out of truck, troopers say

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A man fled the scene after his girlfriend fell out of the truck he’d been driving and was fatally struck by the rear tire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Ryan LeBoss, 44, was driving a Ford F-350 Saturday around 5 p.m. on I-75 South in Alachua County when witnesses reported seeing the truck swerve onto the grass shoulder then noticed the passenger’s door was open and there was a woman clinging to it.

The woman, later identified as 48-year-old Eileen Bocca of Ocala, was dragged for several hundred feet while holding onto the door before she eventually fell and was run over by the truck’s rear tire, according to the report.

Bocca was taken to a hospital in Gainesville, where she died.

Troopers said LeBoss fled after the crash without stopping to help his girlfriend.

Records show that about nine hours after the crash, LeBoss was arrested at his home in Columbia County.