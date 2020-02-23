74ºF

Titusville police looking for missing 36-year-old woman

Anna M. Primavere last seen Wednesday

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police are looking for a woman who has not been seen since Wednesday.

Officials said they’re considering Anna M. Primavere, 36, as possibly missing and endangered. She was last seen Wednesday on the 4000 block of Trinidad Avenue.

Primavere is approximately 5 feet tall, 120 pounds with short brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.

