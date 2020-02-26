2 injured after shooting in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Titusville on Tuesday night, according to police.

The Titusville Police Department said around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the areas of Queen Street and Elizabeth Avenue, South Deleon Avenue and Sprout Lane and the 500 block of Rock Pit Road.

Queen Street and Elizabeth Avenue is just south of Sprout Lane and Deleon Avenue.

Queen Street is about two miles south of Rock Pit Road.

Police said the initial investigation shows shots were fired from two vehicles heading southbound.

The vehicles were involved in an altercation on Deleon Avenue, according to police.

Investigators said a third vehicle not involved in the altercation was heading northbound on Deleon Avenue.

Authorities said the vehicle was hit by gunfire and crashed.

Officers said they secured the scenes.

Police said there are two victims with injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.