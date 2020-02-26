Woman accused of zipping boyfriend inside suitcase and leaving him to die inside

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Orlando woman is accused of zipping her boyfriend inside a suitcase and leaving him to die inside, according to an Orange County arrest affidavit.

Sarah Boone is facing a second-degree murder charge.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said around 1 p.m. on Monday deputies responded to the 4700 block of Frantz Lane in Winter Park after Boone reported her boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr. was dead.

Arrested: Sarah Boone, 42, for Second Degree Murder in the death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr., who died after Boone zipped him into a suitcase, and didn’t return for hours. pic.twitter.com/JCHWG7WNkp — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 26, 2020

Deputies said she told investigators they were playing a game of hide-and-seek.

Boone said they discussed it would be funny if Torres got into the suitcase, according to the affidavit.

According to court records, Boone told deputies she zipped Torres into the suitcase.

She told deputies they drank alcohol during the night and she passed out in her bed, according to court records.

Investigators said she told deputies she woke up later and realized her boyfriend was still in the suitcase.

Boone called 911 shortly after, according to court records.

Deputies said they found Torres lying near the front door near a blue suitcase.

Torres had a small laceration on his lip and bruising around his eye, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said Boone gave verbal and written consent to let deputies search her phone.

Two videos were found on her phone.

Investigators said one video shows Torres yelling at Boone and telling her he can’t breathe while Boone laughs at his yelling.

“Yeah that’s what you do when you choke me,” Boone said in the video, according to court records.

Deputies said Torres continued to tell her he could not breathe.

“That’s on you. Oh, that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me,” Boone said in the video, according to court records.

The Sheriff’s Office said the video shows a suitcase facing downward with Torres pushing on the suitcase in an attempt to get out.

Investigators said another video shows Torres yelling out Boone’s name with the suitcase in a different position.

Deputies said after Boone’s inconsistent statements on what happened and the videos found on her phone investigators decided to charge her with second-degree murder.