Brevard deputy shot in line of duty returns to the work

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County deputy who was shot three times on June 4, 2019, has returned to work, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

[RELATED: Brevard deputy shot 3 times has ‘long road’ to recovery, sheriff says]

Deputy Paul Phillips was shot during a gunbattle with a man involved in a neighborhood dispute about feral cats.

WELCOME BACK TO FULL DUTY DEPUTY PAUL PHILLIPS WHO WAS SHOT IN THE LINE OF DUTY ON JUNE 4TH, 2019 Tonight I am... Posted by Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida (Official) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was armed with an AR-15 and a handgun.

The suspect died in the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Deputy Phillips was shot in the left leg, his right femur and his right shoulder.

“From the moment the incident happened Paul and his family were committed to him returning to full duty as a deputy with our agency and after repeated surgeries and rehabilitation he is now back patrolling the streets of our community as he keeps watch over our citizens,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted on Facebook.

Deputy Phillips also spent 14 years serving in the U.S. Army.

“Please join me in welcoming Deputy Phillips back to full duty and in thanking him for putting his life on the line every day to protect our community,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.