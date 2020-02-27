Jungle Cruise boat takes on water at Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests were forced to climb to higher ground Thursday when a boat on the Jungle Cruise at Walt Disney World began to submerge.

Photos show families standing on the benches, clinging to the boat as the vessel begins to take on water.

Our boat on the jungle cruise sank today. Fun times! #wdw pic.twitter.com/jCxjIOzu9Z — Matthew Vince (@synewaves) February 27, 2020

Reedy Creek Fire Department responded to the attraction and got everyone to safety.

Videos show the passengers treading in waist-deep water to the bank nearby.

Disney officials worked with guests individually so that they could enjoy the rest of their day in the park.

According to officials, the attraction returned to normal operations.

No other details have been released.

“Bomokandi Bertha” is one of fifteen boats that navigate the rivers of the Jungle Cruise.

Stay with News 6 as we update this story.