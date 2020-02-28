Bomb threat called into Publix in New Smyrna Beach, authorities say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A bomb threat was made towards a popular shopping center in New Smyrna Beach, authorities said

According to officials, the threat was directed towards a Publix supermarket around the Indian River Shopping Center.

Officials with the New Smyrna Beach Police Department are asking the public to avoid the area.

According to officials, the plaza is currently closed and evacuated.

Authorities tell News 6 that there are no road closures at this time.