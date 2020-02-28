48ºF

Heavy law enforcement activity in east Orange County prompts alert

Deputies swarm North Econlockhatchee Trail near Colonial Drive, SR 417

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – There’s a heavy law enforcement presence Friday morning in east Orange County, prompting authorities to alert the public to avoid the area.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the public should avoid North Econlockhatchee Trail near Colonial Drive and State Road 417.

Details about the incident have not yet been released.

