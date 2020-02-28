Heavy law enforcement activity in east Orange County prompts alert
Deputies swarm North Econlockhatchee Trail near Colonial Drive, SR 417
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – There’s a heavy law enforcement presence Friday morning in east Orange County, prompting authorities to alert the public to avoid the area.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the public should avoid North Econlockhatchee Trail near Colonial Drive and State Road 417.
Details about the incident have not yet been released.
ALERT: Law enforcement activity near N Econlockhatchee Trail between E Colonial and SR 417. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2kYE4aSw2U— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 28, 2020
