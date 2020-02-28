Smelling smoke? Here’s how to find out what’s burning near you

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you live in Central Florida and you’re seeing or smelling smoke right now, you can easily find out what’s burning near you.

Orange County fire officials said Friday afternoon that they’re seeing heavy smoke in two areas due to controlled burns.

One fire is burning in the southwest portion of the county and the other is in the eastern portion, toward Brevard County, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

Use the map below for updated information from the Florida Forest Service to find out what fires are burning near you.

[Mobile users: Click here to view map]

Officials with the Florida Forest Service update the map at 6 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and midnight every day, so the data is never more than six hours old.