Holly Hill officers investigate shooting at local sports bar

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – Authorities in Holly Hill are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

According to police, the shooting happened at 90 Degrees Sports Bar and Grill.

When officers arrived, they found Mikhall Braswell, who had been shot in the leg, a police report said.

According to the police report, Braswell had two gunshot wounds on his right leg.

Officers also found another man at the scene, Trijan Reid, who had been shot in the abdomen and right leg, officials said.

Both men were taken to a hospital, their condition is unknown.

No other details were released and investigators are conducting an investigation.

