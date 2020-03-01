Osceola County deputies arrest man for making threats towards Muslim center

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who they say made threats to the American Muslim Leadership Center in Kissimmee.

Jaran Ali Rasanjani Tyrell, 29, was taken into custody Saturday after deputies identified him as the individual who made the phone calls and threats to the Muslim center.

Deputies said Tyrell expressed his hatred and disdain for the Muslim community and certain individuals in that community during the call.

Tyrell was arrested on an active arrest warrant and booked into the Osceola County Jail. He is charged with aggravated stalking/evidencing prejudice while committing an offense, officials said.