1 person dead in Brevard County car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A person is dead due to a car crash that happened in Brevard County Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Authorities said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on US-1 and 1st Street in Brevard County.
The crash involved a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Authorities said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
