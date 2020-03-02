56ºF

1 person dead in Brevard County car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A person is dead due to a car crash that happened in Brevard County Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on US-1 and 1st Street in Brevard County.

The crash involved a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

