2 people dead after car crash in Osceola County
Two people are dead after their cars collided on in Osceola County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
According to authorities, the crash happened on State Road 60 and Mae Bass Road on Sunday afternoon.
Troopers said the driver of the vehicle going eastbound on State Road 60 and for unknown reasons drove into the other lane. The two cars hit each other head-on.
Authorities said the crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.