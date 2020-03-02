Coronavirus concerns lead to lower gasoline prices

ORLANDO, Fla. – Concerns over the spread of the coronavirus has led to a drop in crude oil and gasoline prices.

According to new numbers released by AAA on Monday, the recent plunge in the stock market is expected to send crude oil prices to their lowest price in 14 months.

Experts say that could translate to as much as a 20% drop in retail gasoline prices.

According to AAA, Florida gas prices dropped 6 cents per gallon in the past week. That brings that state average to $2.35 per gallon. The national average for regular gasoline stands at $2.44 per gallon.