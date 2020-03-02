Everything you need to know for Daytona Beach’s Bike Week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Motorcycle enthusiasts, it’s time to start your bikes and rev those engines because Daytona Beach’s 79th annual Bike Week is coming to town.

The 10-day event will take place from March 6 to March 15 and will be packed with several concerts, shows and races.

With so many things to keep track of, News 6 has compiled a list of everything you need to know before driving into this year’s Bike Week.

General Information

This monumental event has been drawing motorists since 1937 and with so many bars, restaurants and shops around the area, it’s no wonder people have continued to return year after year.

Start your day off at the welcome center located at One Daytona, right across from the Daytona International Speedway. Here, Daytona Regional Chamber ambassadors can answer any questions you have and will hand out the official pocket guide.

If you’re feeling lucky, a $50 donation will enter you in the official motorcycle drawing for a chance to win a custom Harley Dyna Glide. Only 4,500 tickets will be printed and the drawing will be held at approximately 12 p.m. on March 14. Click here for more information and to enter in the drawing.

Traffic and Safety

With such a massive influx of people coming, the Daytona Beach Police Department put out a traffic warning for visitors to highlight possible congestion areas, road closures and detours.

Expect the biggest crowds to be centered around the Daytona International Speedway, Main Street, Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and North Beach Street, especially at night.

Side street traffic heading north and south between Auditorium Boulevard and Harvey Street may be restricted during events. Affected roadways include Oleander Avenue, Wild Olive Street, Grandview Avenue and Hollywood Avenue.

Atlantic Avenue/State Road A1A

Northbound: Turn left (west) on International Speedway Boulevard and then right (north) on Peninsula Drive. Please avoid trying to turn left (west) onto Main Street from Atlantic Avenue.

Southbound: Go to the right lane. Upon reaching Main Street, you may be able to turn right (west), depending on the amount of traffic. If not, continue south and turn right (west) on International Speedway Boulevard, then turn right (north) on Peninsula Drive

Peninsula Drive

Northbound: Remain on Peninsula Drive until you get to Main Street, then turn right (east).

Southbound: Turn left (east) on Oakridge Boulevard to Atlantic Avenue, then turn right (south) and head to Main Street.

North Beach Street

There will be motorcycle-only parking on selected areas of North Beach Street. These areas will be clearly marked by signage.

Expect heavy traffic around Indian Motorcycle Company.

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard

Public parking areas may be restricted to assist with pedestrian safety and vehicle areas may be restricted to assist with pedestrian safety and vehicle movement during event.

Events

March 6-15: Daytona’s 42nd Annual World’s Largest Swapmeet at the Daytona Beach Flea Market. Held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. 1425 Tomoka Farm Road, Daytona Beach.

March 6-13: Michael Austin’s Live Music Bike Week Party In The Pavilion a daily concert series inside the Bruce Rossmeyer’s Daytona Harley-Davidson. 1637 North U.S. Highway 1, Ormond Beach.

March 6: The Ultimate Tribute to Van Halen from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Space Coast Harley-Davidson. 1440 Sportsman Lane NE, Palm Bay.

March 7: Daytona Supercross at the Daytona International Speedway. 1801 West International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.

March 8: Southern Fried Moto Show - Vintage Bikes 1999 and earlier from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bruce Rossmeyer’s Daytona Harley-Davidson. 1637 North U.S. Highway 1, Ormond Beach.

March 9: 1st Annual Space Coast Harley-Davidson Bike Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Space Coast Harley-Davidson. 1440 Sportsman Lane NE, Palm Bay.

March 12: Leather and Lace MC Annual Motorcycle Rodeo from noon to 6 p.m. at Leather & Lace MC Clubhouse. 574 West Ariel Road, Edgewater.

March 12: Ruff Ride for the Animals from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Halifax Humane Society. 2364 LPGA Blvd, Daytona Beach.

March 13: World’s Largst V8 Parade from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indian Motorcycle Daytona Beach. 290 North Beach Street, Daytona Beach.

March 14: Daytona 200/Daytona TT at the Daytona International Speedway. 1801 West International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.

For a more details and a complete list of events visit OfficialBikeWeek.com.