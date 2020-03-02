Florida senator files bill to stop arrests of children under 12

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida senator has filed a bill to prohibit children under 12 from being arrested in light of an incident involving a 6-year-old girl at an Orlando school.

State Sen. Randolph Bracy (D-Ocoee) filed SB 578: Juvenile Justice in October 2019, a few weeks after Kaia Rolle was arrested for having a temper tantrum on campus.

Last week, Bracy reiterated his effort to stop children from being taken into custody and charged with a crime after body camera video was released showing Kaia sobbing and pleading as she was escorted into the back of a patrol car and taken to a juvenile detention facility.

“It was heartbreaking to watch this young 6-year-old girl pleading for help and asking for a second chance as she was being arrested. The trauma this caused Kaia and her family is something nobody should ever have to go through,” Bracy said.

In a news release, Bracy urged a reform of the criminal justice system.

“It is shocking that no existing law prevented this unnecessary response to childhood misbehavior. No 6-year-old should be handcuffed and taken away from school in the back of a police car,” Bracy said.

