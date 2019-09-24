Orlando grandma wants police to implement change after granddaughter's arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. - The school resource officer with Orlando police who arrested two 6-year-old students last week was fired on Monday. Chief Orlando Rolon made the announcement during a news conference.

"As of this morning Officer Turner is no longer employed by the police department," Chief Rolon said.

Turner came under scrutiny after he arrested first grader Kaia Rolle at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy Charter school for throwing a tantrum.

Rolle's grandmother Meralyn Kirkland said the 6-year-old who suffers from a sleeping disorder was handcuffed, fingerprinted, and charged with a misdemeanor battery. Since the incident happened Kirkland said her granddaughter has struggled.

"Kaia has had nightmares. She has had two nightmares back-to-back, she is now fully sleeping in my bedroom," Kirkland said.

The State Attorney's office held a press conference addressing a wide range of questions about charges against Kaia Rolle.

"Today the healing can start, I can assure you there will be no criminal prosecution for misdemeanor battery, in my name or on my watch."

Kirkland said she doesn't have animosity for Turner but wants Police Department to implement change.

"I will never say I understand his actions because I don't, there is nothing personal between me and Officer Turner," Kirkland said.

The Orlando grandmother said she is focused on helping Kaia heal and move on.

Kirkland said Kaia is undergoing therapy to cope with the trauma she endured.

"I was feeling a little sad because I was going to have to go to court but now I don't have to so it's making me happy," Kai Rolle said.

Kirkland said a GoFundMe has been set up to pay for the legal representation in this case.

