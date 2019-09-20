Orlando school resource officer under investigation after arresting elementary students: report

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando school resource officer is under an internal investigation after he arrested two elementary school students during separate incidents without getting approval from his supervisor, according to a report by the Orlando Sentinel.

The Sentinel reports Officer Dennis Turner arrested two students, ages 6 and 8, on separate misdemeanor charges.

Prior to arresting a minor under 12 years old, officers are required to seek approval from their watch commander. OPD Sgt. David Baker told the Sentinel that Turner did not do so prior to taking the students in for booking.

Orange County Public School officials told News 6 the arrests did not happen at a public school. There are several privately operated charter schools in Orlando.

