Man hit by 3 vehicles while looking for cellphone in road, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was in the road looking for a cellphone was hit by three different vehicles Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 52-year-old Kevin Burns, of Melbourne, was walking south in the right, northbound lane of U.S. 1 near 1st Street around 8:25 p.m. when he was hit by a Toyota Tundra traveling in that lane.

The impact of the crash sent Burns into the left northbound lane of U.S. 1, where he was then struck by a Dodge pickup truck and a Chrysler 300, records show.

Burns died at the scene of the crash. His friend said he was in the road looking for a cellphone but the crash report didn’t provide further information about whose cellphone it was or why it would have been in the road.

No one else was injured.

The crash is under investigation.