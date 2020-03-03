Cat killed in Orange County house fire

ORLANDO, Fla. – An elderly woman and her daughter escaped a house fire Tuesday morning in Orange County, but a cat was killed in the blaze, fire officials said.

The fire broke out around 5:05 a.m. at a home on Michigan Woods Court near Landstar Boulevard.

Fire officials said 40% of the home was burned by flames and the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

The Red Cross will assist the family.