Hearing set for man charged in slaying of estranged wife in St. Cloud

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A court hearing will be held Tuesday morning for a man linked to the slaying of his estranged wife in St. Cloud.

A hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. for Christopher Otero-Rivera, who’s charged with failing to report the death of Nicole Montalvo.

Osceola County sheriff’s officials say Otero-Rivera killed Montalvo, 32, in October and buried her remains at his family’s home. Formal murder charges, however, have not been filed against him.

Otero-Rivera remains jailed for violating probation.