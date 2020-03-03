60ºF

Hearing set for man charged in slaying of estranged wife in St. Cloud

Christopher Otero-Rivera accused of failing to report death of Nicole Montalvo

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Christopher Otero-Rivera, murder, St. Cloud, Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A court hearing will be held Tuesday morning for a man linked to the slaying of his estranged wife in St. Cloud.

A hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. for Christopher Otero-Rivera, who’s charged with failing to report the death of Nicole Montalvo.

Osceola County sheriff’s officials say Otero-Rivera killed Montalvo, 32, in October and buried her remains at his family’s home. Formal murder charges, however, have not been filed against him.

Otero-Rivera remains jailed for violating probation.

