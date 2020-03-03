‘He’s out. What do I do?’ Man helps wife give birth at DeBary gas station

DeBARY, Fla. – A baby boy will have a Shell of a story to tell years from now.

A woman gave birth in a car at a DeBary gas station after her husband pulled over on the way to the hospital.

“What is your emergency?” the 911 dispatcher said.

[LISTEN: 911 call in video box below]

“I’m actually driving to the hospital and my wife is about to have a baby,” the man said. “I don’t know if we’re going to make it.”

When told the family was heading to a hospital in Altamonte Springs, the dispatcher advised the man to pull over so emergency crews could help his wife.

The man pulled into the Shell gas station at 399 S. Charles R. Beall Blvd., and the dispatcher told him to recline the seat of his wife, who was 39 weeks pregnant. The man said the seat would not recline because of a car seat located directly behind her.

Moments later, the man said his wife was giving birth.

“He’s out. He’s out. What do I do?" the man said.

“Make sure the umbilical cord is not around his neck and just support his head,” the dispatcher said.

“Get me a blanket!” the boy’s father said. “Oh, my God!”

You then hear the baby crying.

“It’s OK, buddy!” the man told his son.

"Congratulations. Here they come,” said the dispatcher, referring to emergency crews.

“She just had a baby in the car,” a woman is heard saying.

“(That’s a ) hell of a story to tell him when he’s older,” a firefighter said.