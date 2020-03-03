Motorcyclist dies in Zellwood crash, troopers say

ZELLWOOD, Fla. – A motorcyclist died in a traffic crash along North Orange Blossom Trail and Jones Avenue in Zellwood Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the scene just after 2 p.m. for the report of a crash involving a motorcycle and car.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known and it’s unclear if anyone in the car was injured.

