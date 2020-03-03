Sheriff’s Office releases video of teen leading Marion deputies on chase
Video shows teen reach 80 mph
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators released a video of a 16-year-old boy leading deputies on a chase through Marion County on Friday.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to stop the stolen vehicle and the teen did not stop.
The video shows in one part of the chase the teen reached 80 mph.
The video also shows the teen crashing into a patrol vehicle
Investigators said the chase started in the area of 32nd Street and 36th Avenue.
Deputies said the teen crashed near Maricamp Road and Baseline Road.
The teen was also caught with a stolen gun, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said the gun was stolen out of a vehicle that had been left unlocked.
The teen is facing the following charges:
- grand theft of a firearm
- carrying a concealed firearm
- fleeing
- unlawful possession of a firearm
- use/display of a firearm during felony aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer
- criminal mischief
- grand theft of a motor vehicle
- armed burglary
- burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.