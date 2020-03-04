For the first time ever, you can fill out the census online

So long are the days of hand-written responses and mail-in surveys, people will be able to respond to the 2020 census online.

The U.S. Census 2020 will be the first primarily digital census, providing a third-way people can respond to the questionnaire outside of by phone or mail.

In mid-March, households will start receiving official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the survey but the census officials expect to roll out the online option March 12.

The Census Bureau expects more households to respond to the questionnaire as the world becomes more technology-driven and hopes this provides a better population count.

To record responses online, the bureau will mail letters to households with specific directions detailing how to submit the census. This invitation will have a website listed and a Census ID.

Respondents will be prompted to enter their Census ID, assigned by households, and then will be guided through the survey.

After a respondent hits submit, their census questionnaire will be recorded.

In a statement, the Census Bureau said it has opted to use the internet to securely collect information. It also ensures all responses will be kept confidential per federal law

For those concerned about data protection and privacy can view census resources here.

