Osceola school board approves destricting plan

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County School Board leaders approved a redistricting plan to relocate hundreds of students in the district from their current school.

District leaders said the plan is aimed at relieving overcrowding in the future and will impact a handful of schools in the district.

The measure was approved 4-0 and the decision came after several community meetings.

District officials said the change is expected to go into effect in August.

The district posted maps and zone boundaries for each school in the district, you can view the maps at this link.