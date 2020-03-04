’We’re hoping this is only the beginning:’ Victim’s family reacts to Casselberry murder suspect’s arrest

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Family members of a teen killed at a Casselberry park more than two years ago say they’re grateful to hear police have arrested a man in connection with his murder.

Bryce Williams, who was 17 at the time, was killed on New Years Day in 2018 at Lake Hodge Park on Osceola Trail while sitting in a car with his two friends, investigators said.

Casselberry Police said Antwann Ricks, 20, was picked up on a warrant Tuesday in Orange County and charged with first-degree murder, armed burglary to a conveyance and assault with intent to commit a felony.

Investigators have not released details on how Ricks was identified as a suspect or the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

William’s family said they’re thankful for an arrest, but they still have a lot of questions.

“I’m just really, really glad that we do have an arrest,” said Williams’ grandmother Kim Crow. “We did not want him to be forgotten or a statistic or an unsolved case.”

Crow said she’s kept the faith the last two years and remained positive about an arrest.

“We’ve always remained hopeful," Crow said. "But of course, when two years go by, there are just times where you ask, ‘Is that day ever gonna come?’”

The victim’s grandmother said she does not believe her grandson knew Ricks. For now, she’s trying to remember the happy times. She said her grandson wanted to be a doctor but never got the chance. He was killed months before he was set to graduate from Winter Springs High School.

“We‘re hoping this is only the beginning and can lead to some additional arrests,” Crow said.

Williams' best friend said Williams never deserved this.

"I just miss his personality mostly. I just miss him. It kind of brought me to tears knowing that even though we’re getting justice for him, he’ll never be back, like we’re never going to see him again. "

News 6 has asked the Casselberry Police Department if more people will face charges.

At last check, Antwann Ricks was being held without bail in the Orange County Jail. He will soon be extradited back to Seminole County to face his charges.

