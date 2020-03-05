Central Florida feels hottest temperatures of 2020
Cool-down expected overnight
ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures broke records in Central Florida Thursday, with the hottest weather so far in 2020.
News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells said temperatures reached the highest recorded ever on March 5 in Orlando hitting 92 degrees at 4 p.m.
The previous record set on this date was in 1929 when Central Florida felt unseasonable temperatures at 90 degrees.
It's 92 degrees in Orlando as of 4 P.M.!!! Hottest day of 2020 so far and yes, its a new record for this date. This breaks the record from 1929 of 90. Tomorrow will be MUCH cooler. pic.twitter.com/pmZ733fEWA— Tom Sorrells (@tomsorrells) March 5, 2020
