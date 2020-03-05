89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

89ºF

Local News

Central Florida feels hottest temperatures of 2020

Cool-down expected overnight

Erin Dobrzyn, Producer

Tags: weather, weather news
Hot Temperatures
Hot Temperatures (WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures broke records in Central Florida Thursday, with the hottest weather so far in 2020.

News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells said temperatures reached the highest recorded ever on March 5 in Orlando hitting 92 degrees at 4 p.m.

The previous record set on this date was in 1929 when Central Florida felt unseasonable temperatures at 90 degrees.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: