School bus crash in DeLand leaves 3 people injured

11 students were on bus

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Three people in a car were injured after a crash involving a bus in DeLand.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were injured during a crash with a school bus Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the city of DeLand.

The crash happened on Amelia Avenue around 3 p.m.

There were 11 students on board the bus, which was heading from George W. Marks Elementary School. They were not injured, according to Volusia County Schools.

One adult and two minors in the car were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

