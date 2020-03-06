Florida Uber driver killed passenger in DUI crash, police say

HAINES CITY, Fla. – A two-month investigation led to the arrest of an Uber driver who is charged with killing his passenger while driving drunk, Haines City Police said.

According to a news release, Clint Fischer Jr., 27, was arrested at his Orlando home Thursday night for his role in a Jan. 8 crash that resulted in his passenger’s death.

A semi truck was nearly stopped at U.S. 17 and Shamrock Drive when Fischer slammed into it, causing Estevan Pascual, 30, to severely hit his head, police said.

Investigators said Pascual died from his injuries at the scene.

According to police, Fischer said he picked up Pascual in Orlando to drive him to Uncle Pete Road, located in unincorporated Haines City. The driver of the semi truck told police that he was looking for the location to drop off his load when his vehicle was struck from behind by Fischer.

Police say they found methamphetamine in a blood sample taken from Fischer, as well as inside a bag located in his car at the time of the crash.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisted with making the arrest at Fischer’s Orlando home, according to a news release.

“As law enforcement officers, we see the merits of these ride-sharing applications for those who are drinking or without a license,” Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said. “Those using these applications should be able to have the expectation that their drivers be alert, competent and sober behind the wheel. In this case, the driver’s actions cost a man his life”