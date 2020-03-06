74ºF

Lockdown lifted at Spruce Creek High School

Weapons of weapon on campus prompt lockdown, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s office, Spruce Creek High School was placed on lockdown Friday after reports of a weapon on campus.

According to deputies, there was a report of a knife on campus.

School officials told News 6 authorities were on scene and investigating.

At 1:41 p.m. the lockdown was lifted after officials said the report was cleared.

