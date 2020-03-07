Bike Week kicks off in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The 79th annual Bike Week kicked off in Daytona Beach on Friday.

The City of Daytona Beach said it expects up to 500,000 people to attend this year's event.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said he has spent about 30 years working the event.

“A lot of these bikers come and spend money in hotels, restaurants, campgrounds, businesses. So, it’s a win-win for everybody.” said Capri. “We’ll be out here to greet them and use our roles as an ambassador of this city; welcome them. As long as you don’t break the laws and cause problems, you will have a great Bike Week.”

Lisa Pando said she enjoys the atmosphere at the yearly event.

"You've got the whole country and they say we are divided, but look at this. We've got people, all nationalities, from every state and other countries also. And they are all here and everyone is getting along," said Pando.

Fred Bargh said he always brings his bike out for the event. He said safety is at the top of his mind.

"You have to have eyes behind your head because you can't trust those looking at you. You need to look for yourself," said Bargh.

Bike Week lasts until March 15.