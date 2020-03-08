Dr. Jill Biden visits Orlando church ahead of Florida primary

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former Vice-President Joe Biden's wife is campaigning on his behalf and making stops in Central Florida during the last week of early voting.

Members of The Experience Christian Center in Pine Hill danced, sang, and clapped during Sunday's service. Dr. Jill Biden joined the congregation, sitting in the front row.

Congresswoman Val Demings and other local dignitaries were also in attendance.

"Please join me in welcoming the Second Lady of the United States, soon to be the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden," Demings said.

Dr. Biden visited the church as a stop on the 2020 presidential campaign trail for her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for the Democratic nomination.

"Joe knows that together we can write the next chapter of our nation," Dr. Biden said.

New 6 political expert Jim Clark said Dr. Biden's visit is likely calculated. It's a push known as "souls to the polls," where candidates visit churches to encourage congregations to cast their ballots during early voting.

Clark said it's also likely an opportunity to get to know Demings, who is a potential vice-president nominee.

But ultimately Clark said the Sunshine State could play a huge role in deciding who gets the nomination during the upcoming March 17th primary.

"It only takes one person to stand up for what's right. Will you be that person? Will you stand up now? Will you vote?" Dr. Biden said.

Dr. Biden hopes she can convince Central Florida voters her husband should win their vote. She said Joe Biden can unite the country during a divisive time.

"Communities continue to lift up each other. People keep fighting for justice and peace and generosity and we need a president who shows that same unwavering character who can bring us back together," she said.

Click here for early voting information in Central Florida. The Presidential Preference Primary is on Tuesday, March 17.