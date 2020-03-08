Orlando Magic CEO talks youth foundation, future projects

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation has raised millions of dollars during the past three decades, positively impacting thousands of Central Florida children.

Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins sat down with Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to discuss the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction, OMYF’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The event starts Friday, March 13 and runs through Sunday, March 15.

"Last year, in our very first year, we raised more than $900,000," Martins said. "This is a great celebration of food and wine while raising money for the kids."

Martins also talked about future projects the team is working on, including a practice facility and entertainment complex.

"There will be a 300-room hotel, an office tower that will house several businesses -- one of which will be the corporate headquarters for the Orlando Magic," Martins said about the entertainment complex, which is expected to open in the new few years. "We intend on having a music venue similar to a House of Blues, entertainment-themed retail that primarily focuses on sports and entertainment, and a residential component as well. It really will be a place where you can live, work and play."

The Orlando Magic last month purchased a $5.1 million plot of land near the Amway Center for a new practice and health center. While it’s different than what the RDV Sportsplex in Maitland provides, Martins said the facility will provide services to the public.

"The major portion of the facility is really a state-of-the-art training facility for our team," Martins said. "But we're also partnering with AdventHealth to have out-patient facilities there as well, focusing on professional and amateur athletes."

The new practice facility is slated to open in time for the beginning of the 2021-2022 NBA season.