Man charged with first-degree murder in River Palm Hotel death, police say
Suspect, victim were known associates
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne Police said they have officially charged a man with first-degree premeditated murder in a suspicious death at the River Palm Hotel.
Police took Kevin Doswell, a known associate of Michael Dale Sumner, who was found dead at the hotel, into custody Saturday, according to a news release.
Police said Doswell was charged with murder Monday morning.
Before his death, Sumner was a long-term resident of the hotel and shared control of a truck with Doswell, who was found in the vehicle in the parking lot of a Cumberland Farms Store on Sunday, police said.
While being taken into custody, Doswell struck one of the detectives, according to police.
Doswell has also been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and battery on a law enforcement officer, and is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond, according to jail records.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.