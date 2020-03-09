Man charged with first-degree murder in River Palm Hotel death, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne Police said they have officially charged a man with first-degree premeditated murder in a suspicious death at the River Palm Hotel.

Police took Kevin Doswell, a known associate of Michael Dale Sumner, who was found dead at the hotel, into custody Saturday, according to a news release.

Police said Doswell was charged with murder Monday morning.

Before his death, Sumner was a long-term resident of the hotel and shared control of a truck with Doswell, who was found in the vehicle in the parking lot of a Cumberland Farms Store on Sunday, police said.

While being taken into custody, Doswell struck one of the detectives, according to police.

Doswell has also been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and battery on a law enforcement officer, and is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond, according to jail records.