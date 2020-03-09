President Trump in Seminole County for invite-only fundraiser

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – President Donald Trump will be in Central Florida on Monday for an invitation-only event hosted by local Republican fundraisers.

After Air Force One lands at the Orlando Sanford International Airport, the president will travel to the home of Bob Dello Russo, who is the founder of Del-Air Heating & Air Conditioning.

Tickets for the event were priced at $11,200 per couple. A roundtable discussion with supporters and a fundraising committee luncheon were scheduled to take place before the president departs.

A similar event was held at Dello Russo's home during the 2016 presidential campaign.

President Trump was previously scheduled to deliver the keynote address Monday at the HIMSS Global Health Conference. The conference at the Orange County Convention Center was canceled last week over concerns surrounding the coronavirus.