60ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

60ºF

Local News

Sesame Street’s Count wants young children counted in census

Children under 5 most under-counted

Mike Schneider, AP

Tags: Census
FILE - This May 30, 2018 file photo shows Sesame Street character Count von Count at Sesame Workshop's 16th annual Benefit Gala in New York. The Muppet best known as the Count is joining Elmo, Rosita and her mom, Rosa, in public service announcements airing Monday, March 9, 2020, to encourage parents of young children to make sure they and their children are counted in the 2020 census. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - This May 30, 2018 file photo shows Sesame Street character Count von Count at Sesame Workshop's 16th annual Benefit Gala in New York. The Muppet best known as the Count is joining Elmo, Rosita and her mom, Rosa, in public service announcements airing Monday, March 9, 2020, to encourage parents of young children to make sure they and their children are counted in the 2020 census. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (2018 Invision)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Researchers say no other age group was under-counted more during the last once-a-decade census than children under 5.

Sesame Street is using Count von Count to change that.

He is joining Elmo, Rosita and her mom, Rosa, in a public service announcement filmed on the set of the long-running television show.

The ads encourage parents of young children to make sure they and their children are counted in the 2020 census.

The public service announcements in English and Spanish started airing Monday. The head count starts for most people this Thursday.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.