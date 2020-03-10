Burglary suspect caught on security camera committing lewd act on victim’s porch

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers are searching for a burglary suspect caught on a security camera committing a lewd act on a victim’s porch at the Cypress Woods Condominiums off Conroy Road, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said the man has been seen in the area since the initial report.

The victim noticed there was a cut in the screen door of her back patio on March 3, according to police.

Investigators said the woman checked her security footage and saw the man around 9 p.m. on Feb. 29 committing a lewd act outside her screened in the patio area.

Authorities said man cut opened the screen door near the locking mechanism and unlocked the mechanism and entered the back patio.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 407-246-2403.