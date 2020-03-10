Deputies search for missing Sumter County man

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County Deputies are searching for a missing man out of the Lake Panasoffkee area, according to a news release.

Joseph Marsh, 47, was reported missing from his residence on Northwest 4th Drive Tuesday after he stopped responding to calls and text messages, deputies said.

Investigators said Marsh was last known to be in possession of a 2001 GMC Yukon, gray in color, with Florida Tag Z438VI.

Anyone who has information on Marsh’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 and reference case #1235.