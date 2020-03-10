Man accused of shooting at off-duty officer in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A 31-year-old man is accused of shooting at an off-duty Orlando police officer in St. Cloud, according to police.

Jhon David Escobar is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting a missile into an occupied structure.

Police said he was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

***Press Release Update #2***



Jhon David Escobar has been arrested for the shooting incident that occurred on 03/01/2020. See attached press release for further information https://t.co/qWGaZuvc90 pic.twitter.com/gBhCB9QizC — St.Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) March 9, 2020

Investigators said around 1:30 a.m. on March 1 off-duty Orlando police officer Julian Ortiz was hosting a house gathering at his place and invited some guests over.

Officers said one of the party guests brought Escobar with them.

Authorities said Officer Ortiz requested Escobar to leave.

Escobar left the house at first, according to the police.

The suspects returned to Ortiz’s house by kicking in the front door, according to investigators.

Officer Ortiz left his house and saw Escobar brandishing a gun, according to authorities.

Police said Escobar fired his gun at the direction of Officer Ortiz and his house.

Investigators said Officer Ortiz returned fire and hit Escobar multiple times.

Escobar was rushed to a hospital and was treated for his injures, according to the police.

Officer Ortiz and the other party guests were not hit by gunfire.

Police said the officer and the suspect did not know each other.

Escobar was transported to the Osceola County Jail.