Florida’s wages increased, but still lower than national average

A new report using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Florida wages, adjusted for inflation, increased 2% between 2015 and 2018, compared to the national increase of 2.2%.

The jobs in Florida that saw the largest increase in earnings included tire repairers and changers, according to the report.

The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area saw no significant changes in earnings, with the median earnings in 2018 being $45,130.

Nationally, flight attendants outranked all other occupations with a nearly 18% in inflation-adjusted earnings. Farmworkers and laborers, food preparation workers and dishwashers also saw a large bump in wages ranging from almost 11% to 16%.

Occupations that received the largest declines in real earnings were postal service workers and financial service sales agents with each averaging 11% to 16% respectively.

National wage increase average. (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Current Population Survey; Occupations with >=100,000 workers nationally)

The data also showed that Oregon and Iowa were the two states with the highest-earning gains, with increases of more than 5%.

For the full report which includes data of all 50 states and over 250 cities click here.