‘I’m not going to lie, it’s cocaine:’ Florida man tries to eat stolen debit card, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida man was caught using the stolen credit card of a dead man and was then seen trying to eat the card to destroy evidence before he was questioned by deputies, according to an arrest report.

Orange County deputies said they were called to Disney Springs Monday for the report of a man trying to purchase jewelry and gift cards with a fraudulent debit card.

When they arrived, deputies said they saw Jose Herrera, 27, detained by Disney security, making strange movements with his hand inside his pocket. Upon investigation, deputies said they found a baggie of a white powdery substance in Herrera’s pocket.

When questioned about the contents of the baggie, Herrera was up front with deputies: “I’m not going to lie, it’s cocaine,” he said, according to an arrest report.

Other law enforcement who witnessed the incident told deputies they saw Herrera try to eat the fraudulent card in an attempt to destroy the evidence before he could be questioned.

Herrera was able to purchase a soft drink, $400 worth of Disney gift cards and attempted to buy $360 worth of jewelry on the stolen debit card, investigators said.

Herrera was found to be in possession of 13 other fraudulent credit and debit cards, but investigators said the card in question was stolen from a deceased Ohio man.

Herrera is charged with fraud of a person who is deceased, possession of cocaine, possession of a stolen credit card and making false statements to law enforcement while under oath.