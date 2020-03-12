Man shot in car at Orange County gas station
21-year-old suffers non-life-threatening injury
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was shot and wounded early Thursday while sitting in a car at an Orange County gas station, deputies said.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the Kwik Stop at 2015 South Orange Blossom Trail.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was a passenger in a car when he was shot by an assailant.
The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, deputies said.
The suspected shooter left the scene and has not been located.
It’s not known what led to the shooting.
