FHP: 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Volusia County.

Troopers said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of US-1, near State Road 5 just after 12 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, the crash involves a motorcycle and a Kia Sorrento.

After a preliminary investigation, troopers said traffic had slowed for congestion and the motorcyclist failed to slow and dropped the bike as he approached the back of the Sorrento.

Troopers said the rider separated from the motorcycle before the bike hit the back of the vehicle.

The 60-year-old motorcyclist later died at the hospital, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.