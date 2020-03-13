SeaWorld Entertainment parks join growing number of destinations closing amid coronavirus concerns

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – As concerns for the coronavirus grow, theme park leaders have resorted to closing down the tourist destinations for a limited time to reduces the spread of the new virus.

SeaWorld Entertainment’s parks are the newest theme parks to join the list which already has Walt Disney World and Universal Studios on it.

SeaWorld Entertainment announced Friday that its family destinations would close their doors Sunday and stay closed until the end of the month.

The closures include Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica and Discovery Cove.

During SeaWorld’s closure, animal care experts will continue to look after the health and well being of the animals inside, officials said.

“Our animal rescue and rehabilitation operations will also continue to operate. SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment will continue to pay our full-time Ambassadors during this period,” SeaWorld said.

For more information on SeaWorld Entertainment’s approach to coronavirus, click or tap here.

An update on park operations during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. For more information please visit https://t.co/mccQyR5OdL pic.twitter.com/hh2dlMlwFn — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) March 13, 2020