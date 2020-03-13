84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

84ºF

Local News

SeaWorld Entertainment parks join growing number of destinations closing amid coronavirus concerns

Walt Disney World and Universal Studios also close on Monday

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: SeaWorld, Theme Parks, Coronavirus
FILE - This Jan. 31, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to SeaWorld in Orlando, Fla. Florida tourism officials say cases of the new coronavirus are having little visible impact on the state's biggest industry so far. Orlando is the nation's most visited tourist destination, bringing vast numbers of people from around the globe to its major theme parks, which also include Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando. Officials with Busch Gardens and SeaWorld hasn't responded to email inquiries about how the coronavirus had affected them, as of Sunday evening, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
FILE - This Jan. 31, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to SeaWorld in Orlando, Fla. Florida tourism officials say cases of the new coronavirus are having little visible impact on the state's biggest industry so far. Orlando is the nation's most visited tourist destination, bringing vast numbers of people from around the globe to its major theme parks, which also include Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando. Officials with Busch Gardens and SeaWorld hasn't responded to email inquiries about how the coronavirus had affected them, as of Sunday evening, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – As concerns for the coronavirus grow, theme park leaders have resorted to closing down the tourist destinations for a limited time to reduces the spread of the new virus.

SeaWorld Entertainment’s parks are the newest theme parks to join the list which already has Walt Disney World and Universal Studios on it.

SeaWorld Entertainment announced Friday that its family destinations would close their doors Sunday and stay closed until the end of the month.

The closures include Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica and Discovery Cove.

During SeaWorld’s closure, animal care experts will continue to look after the health and well being of the animals inside, officials said.

“Our animal rescue and rehabilitation operations will also continue to operate. SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment will continue to pay our full-time Ambassadors during this period,” SeaWorld said.

For more information on SeaWorld Entertainment’s approach to coronavirus, click or tap here.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: