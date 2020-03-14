FHP: Motorcyclist dies after head on crash in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Ohio man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a Kia Forte Saturday in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near U.S. 1 and Wiley Avenue.

The FHP said a motorcyclist was traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 as the Kia Forte traveled north on U.S. 1.

The motorcycle and car crashed head-on, according to officials.

The 63-year-old motorcyclist died at a hospital, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were released.