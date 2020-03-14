FHP: Motorcyclist dies after head on crash in Brevard County
Crash is still under investigation
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Ohio man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a Kia Forte Saturday in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. near U.S. 1 and Wiley Avenue.
The FHP said a motorcyclist was traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 as the Kia Forte traveled north on U.S. 1.
The motorcycle and car crashed head-on, according to officials.
The 63-year-old motorcyclist died at a hospital, authorities said.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were released.
