‘Frozen 2’ arrives on Disney+ 3 months before anticipated release

Calling all “Frozen” fans!

The Walt Disney Co. announced Friday that it would be releasing “Frozen 2” onto its streaming service, Disney+, months before its anticipated release.

The news comes as parents struggle to keep children occupied while schools are closed for the coronavirus outbreak and families are cooped up inside.

The long-awaited sequel to the animated hit "Frozen" wasn't expected to hit the streaming service until late spring or early summer.

Now in the form of a virus miracle, the animated hit will be available in high definition Sunday, then in Ultra HD on Tuesday.

In some countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, the movie will start streaming Tuesday.

The move by Disney could presage how other media companies funnel their films to streaming services in the coming weeks as studios look for ways to capitalize on audiences stuck at home.

“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement.

“Frozen 2," which opened on Nov. 22, had already completed its theatrical run and hit video-on-demand on Feb. 25. With more than $1.4 billion in worldwide ticket sales, it’s the highest-grossing animated film ever.