News 6 virtual town hall: Share how you’ve been impacted by coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Central Florida residents in a multitude of ways from lost wages, event closures, travel plans and so much more.

Everyone has a unique story to tell during this time. News 6 would like to invite you to participate in a virtual town hall with anchor Matt Austin Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The March 16 virtual town hall will focus on the issues Central Florida service workers face due to the spread of COVID-19 and how you’ve been impacted during the past few weeks.

If interested in participating, fill out the submission form below. Please share your struggles in regard to the coronavirus prior to joining the discussion. You will then receive an invite to join the online video discussion.