Here’s how to get free food delivery during the coronavirus outbreak

Food delivery services are suspending delivery fees as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb.

As national leaders ask the public to practice social distancing and to stay home, companies like Uber Eats and GrubHub are supporting the movement by suspending delivery fees.

Uber Eats started to roll back delivery fees in Central Florida Tuesday and plans to suspend charges nationwide.

The company said it will waive delivery fees on all orders from independent restaurants across the U.S. to promote social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

GrubHub announced Friday in a press release it would temporarily suspect collecting commission fees of up to $100 million from independent restaurants.

Bite Squad is also offering free delivery with the promotional code INSIDE.

Some chain restaurants such as Chipotle and KFC have already opted to waive delivery fees. Other food-delivery services such as Postmates have said it would use its commission charges to support businesses impacted by the outbreak.

Most companies have also presented a “no-contact” delivery option for customers in which delivery drivers leave a customer’s food by their door, preventing any face-to-face interaction.

“We know the coming weeks will be challenging ones for many small business owners, and we want to help restaurants focus on food, not finances,” said Janelle Sallenave, head of Uber Eats for the U.S. and Canada, in a press release.