Man killed in Melbourne home invasion shooting, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was fatally shot during a home invasion at Eagle Nest Condominiums Monday night, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said after the shooting was reported around 10:19 p.m., they learned that the isolated incident involved a resident and several others in what is believed to be a home invasion.

The man who was fatally shot -- 22-year-old Evan Jackman, of Rockledge -- was described by authorities as a suspect.

Detectives are conducting interviews and attempting to identify and locate the others who were involved in the incident, according to a news release.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6443 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).